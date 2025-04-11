Barlborough medic’s 16th trip to Ukraine to support at the front line

Practice Plus Group Hospital, Barlborough get behind Darren's cause by donating surplus medical supplies.

A hospital worker from Barlborough is heading to the Ukraine this weekend (12th April) for his 16th trip to offer vital medical care and donations to troops and people of Ukraine in partnership with Trident Aid – which he set up in 2023 to help fund vital aid for Ukraine.

On his last trip to the country, Darren Keyworth, 51, an Anaesthetic Practitioner at Practice Plus Group Hospital Barlborough, was awarded a certificate of gratitude from Vinnitsya Hospital, Ukraine, for his ongoing commitment to voluntary medical aid.

For the past three years, Darren has devoted all of his annual leave from his full time hospital job to voluntarily help Ukrainian medical teams with emergency surgeries, as well as collecting and delivering medical aid to its hospitals.

This weekend he will return to Ukraine to deliver more medical supplies donated by his colleagues at Practice Plus Group Hospital, Barlborough, including pharmaceuticals, decommissioned equipment from theatres, hand tools and unwanted Christmas gifts. Working tirelessly for the cause, he will hand deliver these vital supplies directly to the front line, hospitals, orphanages and even dog rescue centres.

Darren delivers donations to Ukraine hospitals

Commenting on his passion to the cause, Darren says: “I now have many friends and colleagues in the Ukraine since I began volunteering. One of my longest trips was a 4000-mile round journey, where I visited several hospitals around Ukraine and met with a local trauma surgeon, Samir Alievich who I have continued to work with. I’ve even done fundraising to buy cars to drive over to the Ukraine to deliver the donations and then donated the cars too. The aid is vital to helping hospitals, troops and citizens there and I am so passionate about doing what I can to support their country at this time.”

Steve Booker, Hospital Director at Practice Plus Group Hospital, Barlborough, says: “We’re in awe of Darren’s devotion and drive to generously giving up all his annual leave for several years to help Ukraine during the conflict. Offering his excellent medical care which he performs so well for our own patients here in Barlborough is a real bonus for the medics in Ukraine who are often working in extremely difficult conditions to treat emergencies at the front line. Our hospital has gladly donated surplus equipment and pulled together to fundraise to help Darren support hospitals and medics in Ukraine. We commend Darren for everything he is doing and we know he’s making a real difference. We’re so proud of him.”

Practice Plus Group Hospital, Barlborough, is celebrating its 20th anniversary after opening in 2005. It continues to help reduce NHS waiting lists in routine operations such as hip and knee surgery. Over the past two decades, the hospital has continued to grow with four theatres, and now treats over 5,000 private and NHS patients every year. The team specialises in hip and knee replacements, hernia and gall bladder treatments, and cataract and weight loss surgery. Private patients can book consultations directly with Wellsoon private healthcare from Practice Plus Group, and NHS patients can ask their GP for a referral.

To donate to Trident Aid to help fund essential aid to Ukraine visit www.tridentaid.org.uk