Two Derbyshire schools set to admit more children following ‘overwhelming support’ for council plans

Changes are to be made to the admission arrangements for Mickley Infant and Nursery School, near Clay Cross, and Brackenfield Special School, in Long Eaton, following a decision taken by Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet.

Mickley Infant and Nursery School currently provides education for children aged three to seven-years-old.

After this, they have to travel over two miles away to Shirland Primary School – something which causes issues for many parents who have children at both schools.

The proposal is to now turn Mickley Infant and Nursery into a primary school, so that children can stay on after age seven from September 2022.

A recent consultation on the plan had ‘overwhelming support’ and garnered more than 50 responses.

It will see two new classrooms built for junior pupils, and Derbyshire County Council say the demand for places in the area is such that it will not adversely affect Shirland Primary School.

Elsewhere, Brackenfield Special School will lower its age limit to three years – instead of its current four – so that children can start their nursery education at the school.

The school will start to offer nursery places from September 2021, and will have enough staff and space for eight children.

Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, Councillor Alex Dale, said: “Both of these changes will make a real difference to children from the local area, and make sure we give them the best start in life.

“Mickley Infant and Nursery School has had to shorten the school day due to the distance between the school and the junior school in Shirland, as parents with a child at both schools cannot be in two places at once. This plan will make life much easier for all involved.

“With some housing planned for the local area this will also mean that the school can expand to accommodate the children who will live in those homes.

“And offering nursery education at Brackenfield will mean that the school can offer a seamless and comprehensive education for children from three years old.”