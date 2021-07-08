Creative Chesterfield primary school students make fabric hearts for Ashgate Hospice patients

Pupils at Hasland Junior School took part in the project during the pandemic to help families and loved ones who may have been separated, feel closer together.

Every child at the school was encouraged to create the hand-sewn hearts, which are handcrafted with matching fabric, so one can be kept by the patient and the other given to their family member.

Hasland Junior School was inspired by the original project launched by Shelagh’s Sewing Circle – a group ran by Ashgate volunteer Shelagh Cheetham, who supported the pupils throughout the creative process.

Pupils at Hasland Junior School have made fabric hearts for patients and families cared for by Ashgate Hospicecare.

Teacher Fran Lee said: “Our focus has been on building mental health and wellbeing through the concept of 'giving'.

"The project provided an incredible opportunity to discuss with the children the role that volunteering plays in the community and how acts of kindness, however small, can make someone's day.

“The whole school community takes great satisfaction in knowing that the hearts that we have created are making a big difference to the patients at Ashgate Hospicecare and their families.”

The fabric hearts have also been made available across the charity’s 14 shops in North Derbyshire to offer support to grieving relatives donating their loved one’s possessions.

Children at the school were encouraged to create hand-sewn hearts with matching fabric that are then given to a patient and their family member.

Shelagh, a supporter of Ashgate for more than a decade after the hospice cared for her father-in-law, added: “We were so delighted when we saw that the teachers and pupils at Hasland Junior School wanted to support Shelagh’s Sewing Circle’s fabric hearts project.

“Visiting your friends or family at the hospice and then leaving without them can be so difficult, but the hearts are a wonderful way to keep your loved ones by your side at all times – whether with us still or not.

"Hasland Junior School’s contribution means more people will be able to spread love, kindness and offer comfort during these challenging and uncertain times.

"Everyone at Ashgate Hospicecare would like to thank them for their generosity and support.”

The fabric hearts will also be available at the hospice’s shops to support grieving donors.

Since the group started the project last year, more than 1,500 fabric hearts have been donated to the hospice.

To find out how you can support the hospice go to www.ashgatehospicecare.org.uk.

The handmade tokens aim to encourage a feeling of togetherness.