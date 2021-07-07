Pictures show work progressing on Chesterfield’s new McDonald’s

Our photographer Brian Eyre took these pictures on Wednesday morning.
The Golden Arches sign has been erected at the site on West Bars - exciting many.
Earlier this year, a McDonald's spokesperson told the Derbyshire Times: "We are really excited that work has started on a brand new McDonald’s restaurant in Chesterfield and will open in the summer."
Sixty-five jobs will be created and it will be McDonald’s third outlet in the town.
The McDonald's spokesperson added: "We're looking forward to seeing our customers, new and old, enjoy our services."
