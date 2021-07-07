Are you lovin' this sight?

Pictures show work progressing on Chesterfield’s new McDonald’s

Building work is progressing on a new McDonald’s in Chesterfield.

By Michael Broomhead
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 5:07 pm

Our photographer Brian Eyre took these pictures on Wednesday morning.

The Golden Arches sign has been erected at the site on West Bars - exciting many.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Earlier this year, a McDonald's spokesperson told the Derbyshire Times: "We are really excited that work has started on a brand new McDonald’s restaurant in Chesterfield and will open in the summer."

Photo: Brian Eyre

Sixty-five jobs will be created and it will be McDonald’s third outlet in the town.

Photo: Brian Eyre

The McDonald's spokesperson added: "We're looking forward to seeing our customers, new and old, enjoy our services."

Photo: Brian Eyre

