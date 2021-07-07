Generous Chesterfield girl to lose locks in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support

Sienna Unwin, of Loundsley Green, will brave the shave on August 21 in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

The 11-year-old Holme Hall school pupil wanted to do something in memory of her nana Ann, who passed away from cancer a decade ago.

Young fundraiser Sienna Unwin.

Her mum Kirsty said: “I’m extremely proud of Sienna for doing this – she’s so brave.

“Her older sister did it a few years ago and since then she’s been determined to do the do the same to help raise money for Macmillan.”

Sienna has already had some of her hair cut off and donated it to the Little Princess Trust, which provides wigs for youngsters undergoing cancer treatment.

“If what she has cut off on August 21 is long enough then that will be donated to the Little Princess Trust too,” added Kirsty.

To support Sienna, visit https://bit.ly/3hCpxgo.