New Greggs planned for Chesterfield

A new Greggs is planned for Chesterfield.

By Michael Broomhead
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 1:48 pm

The popular bakery chain wants to open a store at the former Lloyds Pharmacy unit at The Hanger, Chatsworth Road.

MORE: How you can help a Chesterfield football club provide a life-saving defibrillator

Planning applications have been submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

One of the Greggs in Chesterfield town centre.

In Chesterfield, there are currently Greggs outlets at High Street, Burlington Street, Middle Pavement, Lockoford Lane and inside the Spar at Littlemoor.

In May, Greggs – known for its sausage rolls, steak bakes and vegan snacks – said it had seen a ‘strong recovery’ in sales since non-essential shops reopened in April.

MORE: Tributes paid to 'beautiful soul' after body found in Derbyshire in search for missing man, 26

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Visit www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/subscriptions.

GreggsChesterfield