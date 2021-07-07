New Greggs planned for Chesterfield

The popular bakery chain wants to open a store at the former Lloyds Pharmacy unit at The Hanger, Chatsworth Road.

Planning applications have been submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council.

One of the Greggs in Chesterfield town centre.

In Chesterfield, there are currently Greggs outlets at High Street, Burlington Street, Middle Pavement, Lockoford Lane and inside the Spar at Littlemoor.

In May, Greggs – known for its sausage rolls, steak bakes and vegan snacks – said it had seen a ‘strong recovery’ in sales since non-essential shops reopened in April.