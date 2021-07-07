How you can help a Chesterfield football club provide a life-saving defibrillator

The online fundraiser is seeking to raise £1,500 for a defibrillator which will be located in the club’s cabin.

Ashley Meredith, who is organising the fundraiser, said: “Sadly, during Denmark’s Euro 2020 game against Finland, Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch, suffering from cardiac arrest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defibrillators can help to save lives.

“Thankfully he’s now making a recovery from this life-changing incident.

“It’s thanks to the quick actions of the medical staff and the use of CPR and a defibrillator that he is alive today.

“It’s clear that automated external defibrillators (AEDs) are life-saving devices, especially in places that are hard to access.

“They can mean the difference between life and death.

“Hasland CFC are looking to raise £1,500 so that we are able to provide an AED device during our home games.

“The device will be located in our club cabin and will be accessible during all home games.”

Donate at https://uk.gofundme.com/f/hcfc-aed.