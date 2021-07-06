Police issue fresh details in search for couple after woman bitten by dog in Chesterfield

As reported last week, 28-year-old Alix Cooper was walking her pooch Roman along the canal when the incident happened just before the Hollingwood Hub.

Staveley Police Safer Neighbourhood Team has now issued a public appeal for information after the 'serious dog bite incident’.

Alix Cooper has shared this picture of her wound.

A spokesperson said: “The incident occurred between 6pm and 6.30pm on June 28, travelling along the Chesterfield Canal in the Hollingwood area.

“Passers-by may have seen a male and female with two dogs which are believed to be involved.

“The female dog owner was described as a woman in her late-40s to early-50s and quite tall in stature. The female was seen to be wearing a black hoodie, black shorts and black shoes.

“The accompanying male was described as a man in his late-50s, short in stature, broad and heavy set with a dark scraggly grey beard add dark grey short hair. The male was seen to be wearing dark shorts, walking boots and a dark zip-up hoodie.

“The dogs involved are believed to be adult mixed breeds which are red or ginger in colour. The dog involved in the attack is described as stocky build, possibly a Staffordshire Bull Terrier-Jack Russell cross. The other dog is described as resembling a Bullmastiff.

“A number of lines of enquiry have been made, but officers are appealing to the public for their help.

“Officers want to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time or anyone who may have come across a similar type of incident and are yet to report it.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire police, including reference 21*360180 in any correspondence.”

Alix, of Hollingwood, told us: “I asked the woman to put her dog on a lead and she just held its collar.

“The man had the other dog on an extendable lead. It launched for Roman and bit me took me to the floor.”

Alix, a dental implant nurse, said the dog bit her on her left thigh and she needed hospital treatment.

“It hurts,” she added.