Police probe after woman bitten by dog on Chesterfield Canal

Alix Cooper was walking her pooch Roman along the canal at around 6pm on Monday when she encountered a man and a woman with two ginger dogs just before the Hollingwood Hub.

Alix, 28, of Hollingwood, said: “I asked the woman to put her dog on a lead and she just held its collar.

Alix Cooper has shared this picture of her wound.

“The man had the other dog on an extendable lead. It launched for Roman and bit me took me to the floor.

“The man and woman then walked off towards Staveley on the canal.”

Alix, a dental implant nurse, said the dog bit her on her left thigh.

“It hurts,” she added.

“I went to hospital on Monday night.

“They didn’t want to stitch it to help drain any infection so they dressed it with with an iodine patch.

“I was back at the hospital on Tuesday for an X-ray as the punctures are pretty deep so they needed to check nothing was stuck in my leg.

“Thankfully the X-ray came back fine.”

Alix said the man and woman were in their 50s.

He had dark grey hair and a beard and was wearing shorts and a zip-up hoodie or jacket.

She had brown hair and was wearing a black jacket.

“The dog which bit me looked like some sort of Staffy cross Jack Russell and the other was a bigger cross-breed,” Alix added.

“I don’t wish to do anything about the dog or it be harmed in any way.

“I’m the biggest animal lover and it just makes me sad that there are irresponsible dog owners out there.

“It’s not the dog’s fault really.

“If the owners knew it had a tendency to bite people or dogs, it should have been on a sturdy short lead with a muzzle.

“But they had it on a flimsy extendable lead.”

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers were called to reports that a woman had been bitten on the leg by a dog.

“Enquiries are ongoing into the incident.

“There have been no arrests.

“Anyone with information should contact Derbyshire police with reference 21000360180.”