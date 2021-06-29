Hear'Say pop star Suzanne Shaw heads cast in Beauty and the Beast - as panto returns to Chesterfield Pomegranate Theatre

Suzanne will play Belle in Beauty and the Beast, supported by Thomas Redgrave from Britain’s Got Talent winners Collabro as Gaston and Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Andrew Fleming.

Hear’Say’s first single Pure and Simple was followed by three top ten hits, two album and a sell-out UK arena tour. After the band broke up in 2002, Suzanne returned to her acting roots. Her numerous theatre credits included Roxie Hart in the West End production of Chicago and the Narrator in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

On TV, Suzanne has been a panellist on Loose Women, presented Bingo Lotto alongside Joe Pasquale and played Eve Jenson in Emmerdale from 2009-2011. In 2008 Suzanne won the third series of ITV’s Dancing on Ice with her skating partner Matt Evers.

Tickets are now on sale for Beauty and the Beast, which will run at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre from December 3, 2021, to January 2, 2022.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, who is Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “We know the pantomime is the highlight of the year for many of our residents and visitors, and it is an annual tradition for many families in and around Chesterfield, so we’re pleased to announce its return this year.

“Like arts venues up and down the country, our theatres have had a really difficult 18 months as we’ve weathered the ongoing impact of Covid-19. We’ve done all we could within the Government restrictions, and now that life is hopefully feeling a little more normal for everyone, we’re delighted to be able to bring our flagship annual pantomime back for our audiences.

“It promises to be a fantastic show and we hope many people will take the chance to get back out and enjoy this family favourite.”

Suzanne Shaw will play Belle in Beauty and the Beast at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield.