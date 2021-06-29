Police bid to trace witness after woman ‘attacked’ on main road in Derbyshire
Officers investigating an alleged assault are appealing for a witness who stopped at the scene to come forward.
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 2:29 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 2:29 pm
The incident occurred on the Via Gelia road between 3.30pm and 5.30pm on June 15.
It is believed a woman called Gayle stopped and spoke with a woman, who is in her 50s, who had allegedly been assaulted.
A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “If you are the woman who stopped, please contact the force, including reference 21*332999.”
Visit www.derbyshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us to find out the various ways of contacting officers.