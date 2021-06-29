Police bid to trace witness after woman ‘attacked’ on main road in Derbyshire

The incident occurred on the Via Gelia road between 3.30pm and 5.30pm on June 15.

It is believed a woman called Gayle stopped and spoke with a woman, who is in her 50s, who had allegedly been assaulted.

Picture, from Google Earth, show the Via Gellia road. Image used for illustrative purposes only.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “If you are the woman who stopped, please contact the force, including reference 21*332999.”

Visit www.derbyshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us to find out the various ways of contacting officers.