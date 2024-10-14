Temple Normanton Junior Academy receives SuDS planters

By Ann Whittingham
Contributor
Published 14th Oct 2024, 11:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Temple Normanton Junior Academy have been very fortunate to receive Sustainable drainage systems (SuDS) planters from Yorkshire Water.

SuDS planters are a clever way to manage rainwater from roofs and work really well with large school roofs.

They capture rainwater run-off by re-routing the downpipe from the drains into the planter, the water is then stored in the planters where plants can soak it up, any remaining water is then released slowly back into the drains, reducing the risk of overwhelming our sewer networks.

SuDS planters are a great way to prevent lots of surface water gathering in school playgrounds.

They are easy to install, a great way to educate children and look great in the school playground.

Related topics:Yorkshire Water

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice