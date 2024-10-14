Temple Normanton Junior Academy receives SuDS planters
Temple Normanton Junior Academy have been very fortunate to receive Sustainable drainage systems (SuDS) planters from Yorkshire Water.
SuDS planters are a clever way to manage rainwater from roofs and work really well with large school roofs.
They capture rainwater run-off by re-routing the downpipe from the drains into the planter, the water is then stored in the planters where plants can soak it up, any remaining water is then released slowly back into the drains, reducing the risk of overwhelming our sewer networks.
SuDS planters are a great way to prevent lots of surface water gathering in school playgrounds.
They are easy to install, a great way to educate children and look great in the school playground.
