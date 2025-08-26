"I am honoured": Peak District private school appoints new headteacher after parents save it from closure
As previously reported, S. Anselm’s School, near Bakewell, was saved from closure earlier this summer after a consortium of parents and local business figures staged a last minute rescue.
The assembly of new trustees who have taken back ownership from Sheffield’s Birkdale School, which merged with S.Anselm’s in 2023, have spent the last few months restructuring the organisation, and now appointed Peter Cook as headteacher to replace the retiring Lisa Donnelly.
Peter said: “I am honoured to be taking up the role of Head at S. Anselm’s, steering the school in this exciting period of development and change.
“As a school community we are both thrilled and proud that S. Anselm’s remains open for current and future pupils and will build on the school’s strong reputation and core vision of producing well rounded individuals and providing them with the best possible foundation for their ongoing education.”
Previously head of maths and rugby at S. Anselm’s in the 1980s and 1990s, Peter has since taught at Kimbolton boarding school in Cambridgeshire, where he was deputy head at the preparatory school, and more recently at Wellow House School in Nottinghamshire, where he was headmaster for 12 years.
Matthew Brailsford, a key member of the new ownership group, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Peter back to S. Anselm’s, bringing with him a wealth of institutional knowledge, and experience and understanding from across the education sector.
“Following news that the school may have to shut as a result of increases in VAT, National Insurance and business rates we have worked as a parent led team to ensure that this exceptional school would continue in its mission to play a fundamental role across the educational landscape and beyond, which I am delighted to say, it now will.”
He added: “Our thanks to everyone who has played a part in ensuring that S. Anselm’s would re-open this September, be that through donations, time, expertise or goodwill - and our very best wishes to Peter as he now heads up the next stage from which the school is set to grow and thrive.”
Advertising reduced term fees for 2025-26 and new sponsorship and scholarship opportunities, S. Anselm’s is still open to new starters for September, ages three to 13.
For more details, call Nicky Webster on 01629 812734 or visit www.sanselms.co.uk.