New Derbyshire podcast lands former top Disney executive and Barclays talent head as star guests

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire business founders have landed star names to a new podcast which has attracted five-star reviews and international big-name guests in just weeks.

Matt Clutterham and Jenny Jarvis, founders of Derby-based brand and human transformation agency Q Branch Consulting, have so far welcomed the likes of former top Disney executive Ezequiel Abramzon – responsible for bringing Marvel and Star Wars blockbuster films to Spanish-speaking countries – to their new ‘Leading Boldly’ podcast.

Q Branch Consulting’s eclectic podcast guestlist also includes Sam Schlimper, formerly head of talent acquisition for Barclays Bank, along with internationally best-selling author Robert Raymond Riopel, creator of the Success Left a Clue book and podcast, who started off at Domino’s as a delivery driver and went from being $150,000 in debt to financially free in just nine months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Leading Boldly podcast’s guests have also included Stewart Codling, chief inspector of Thames Valley Police; Michael Gladwell, founder of Derby Language School and managing director of Upbeat Clean, and local ‘sales geek’ Campbell McClean.

Jenny Jarvis and Matt Clutterham

“Leading Boldly” has been so successful it has already garnered five star reviews on Apple and Spotify in only six weeks.

Jenny said: “We’re really proud of our podcast and the guests we’ve lined up so far. Robert Riopel’s story, for example, is so interesting, and how people can change their thoughts about money and become financially free with just a different mindset. Robert did The Millionaire Mind Intensive course delivered by T Harv Eker and is a great advocate of everything he learned.”

Upcoming guests include Neil Smith, co-founder of Mettle Men’s Mental Fitness app with famous adventurer Bear Grylls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenny said: “Our aim with the Leading Boldly podcast is to create something similar to what Stephen Bartlett’s Diary of a CEO – but with more relatable guests. His podcast is brilliant but it sometimes feels a bit out of reach for people. We want to bring people stories and tales of people who have done what they wanted to do, and are experts in whatever field they are in. We enjoy building a rapport with our audience – watch this space for more great episodes!”

Jenny and Matt launched their business Q Branch Consulting in 2024 and are passionate about helping organisations thrive through having a clear, bold strategy.

Q Branch Consulting has branches in Derby and London and offers SMEs (small to medium sized enterprises) the tools and support to grow and improve profits through a unique blend of brand and human transformation.

You can listen to the Leading Boldly podcast on Apple or Spotify.