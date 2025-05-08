Hospice offers shop discount for healthcare staff in recognition of International Nurses Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

From Monday 12 to Saturday 17 May, NHS and healthcare staff will receive a discount when shopping at Treetops Hospice charity shops across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

The 20% discount is Treetops' way of celebrating International Nurses Day (Monday 12 May) and recognising the hard work of fellow healthcare professionals. The discount is available to all NHS and private healthcare workers.

James Thomas, Treetops Head of Retail, explained more: “We want to show our appreciation to all those who provide care and comfort to patients at some of life’s most difficult moments.

“We’re incredibly proud of our own Hospice at Home nurses and the vital role they play in the local community. They care for hundreds of patients at the very end of life, in their own homes, 365 days of the year. This means people can choose to die with their loved ones around them, and in familiar surroundings.

“Alongside pain relief and helping with a patient’s physical comfort, our nurses provide invaluable emotional support to family members and carers. They listen to concerns, provide reassurance, and can explain what’s happening to their loved one.

“We can care for someone for a whole night or respond to an urgent request for assistance. Carers can get a good night’s sleep or a few hours’ rest during the day, knowing their loved one is being looked after. Our nurses are a lifeline for families at a very difficult time.”

The 20% discount is available on all products, including furniture items, in all 19 Treetops Hospice charity shops. Healthcare staff will need to show their ID at time of purchase, with a minimum spend of £10.

Treetops charity shop locations can be found online here: www.treetops.org.uk/shops

Treetops Hospice, one of the leading end-of-life care charities in Derby, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, provides nursing care and emotional support for adults with life-limiting conditions, those who’ve been bereaved, and their families. Every year, Treetops provides vital care and support to over 2,000 people across Derbyshire.

Treetops is doing all it can to continue to support those in most need and welcomes donations to ensure the future of the hospice and its services: www.treetopshospice.org.uk/donate