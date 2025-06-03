Could you help young people learn “skills for life?”

Which foot do I move now?

If the number of children involved in Scouts rises by 12% in two years, then Shelton Lock Scout Group must be doing something right. With badges for Beavers (boys and girls aged 6 to 8) and Cubs (boys and girls aged 10 to 14) ranging from Animal Friend to Chef, Emergency Aid to Health and Fitness and Nights Away to Pioneer there is something for everyone, with over 250 activities to choose from.

The Scout Group are now looking at the possibility of opening a Scout Troop (boys and girls aged 10 to 14). Across all the sections the children and young people will also learn skills for life ranging from independence to leadership, problem solving to self-confidence and social skills to teamwork.

There is a call for volunteers to help in a variety of roles. These roles include working directly with children, fundraising, administration, and IT to name but a few. There are lots of opportunities to use your skills or learn new ones. If you want to stay in your comfort zone, you can. If you want to be taken out of your comfort zone, you can. If you want to share your skills, knowledge and hobbies with others, you can. If you want to learn new skills and hobbies, you can. Whatever time you can give, we would be able to find a role for you.

In a recent survey, nearly 80% of people felt that volunteering improved their wellbeing. In the same survey, 80% of people agreed that their lives were enriched by giving up their time to help others, and nearly 70% said they had gained new skills and knowledge through the training they have received while volunteering.

Adult volunteer Nigel, said, “Volunteering with Scouts is a great opportunity to help young people learn and develop skills along with having fun and trying out new activities. It’s also a great opportunity to learn and develop new skills yourself, make friends, try new activities and take pride in seeing young people develop.”

He added “As volunteers we can help put the foundations in place. We then encourage the children and young people to build upon them as they try new activities and learn skills for life. Children and young people want adventure, and we provide the opportunity to have those adventures.”

For more information about becoming a volunteer, please visit www.scouts.org.uk/join