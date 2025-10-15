Carers Rights Day 2025: Know your rights, use your rights

Our Derbyshire All Age Carers Support Service (DAACSS) team in the community.

Thursday 20th November 2025 marks Carers Rights Day - a nationwide campaign dedicated to raising awareness of the rights and support available to the UK’s 5.8 million unpaid Carers, including the thousands here in Derbyshire. Whether you're caring for a loved one full-time or juggling care alongside work, it's vital to understand your rights - and feel confident using them.

How Derbyshire Carers Association (DCA) Can Support You

At DCA, we know that caring can be isolating and overwhelming. In fact, three in five unpaid Carers report struggling with their own mental health due to the pressures of their role.

That’s why we’re here - to make sure no Carer faces those challenges alone. We offer:

• Support groups and peer networks

• Free legal clinics (booking required)

• One-to-one advice sessions

• Resources and guidance on your rights as a Carer

What Are Your Rights?

Here are just a few of the key rights unpaid Carers are entitled to:

• The right to request a Carer’s Assessment

• The right to unpaid Carer’s Leave

• The right to request flexible working

• The right to be identified as a Carer by your GP

• The right to be consulted when the person you care for is discharged from hospital

These rights exist to support you - not just in your caring role, but in your own wellbeing, work, and daily life.

Get Involved This Carers Rights Day

We’ll be hosting a series of information and support sessions across Derbyshire, open to both Carers and professionals. Come along to access expert advice, training, and one-to-one guidance from our experienced team.

You can also call our office on: 01773 833833 to speak to a member of our dedicated support team.

Let’s make sure every Carer in Derbyshire, and across the UK, knows their rights, uses their rights, and feels truly supported.