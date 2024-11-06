Cabinet to decide on proposed changes to Learning Disability Support

Proposals to change support for people with learning disabilities and/or who are autistic will be considered by Derbyshire County Council next week.

Members of Cabinet, who meet on Thursday, November 14, will hear that 324 people took part in a consultation on options to re-design day opportunities and short breaks provided by the council.

The report to be discussed says the council’s emphasis on future planning for people with learning disabilities and/or who are autistic is being transformed to increase their independence to help them lead safe, fulfilled lives.

By supporting Derbyshire people to live the lives they want to lead it has given them the opportunity to meet their social care needs in ways that have connected them to their communities, explored their interests and social activities and helped them gain valuable skills, it adds.

To do this the council has expanded its team of Community Connectors and Shared Lives carers to provide more support opportunities and is helping more people to access Direct Payments allowing them greater choice and control over their support. It also has contracts with private providers across Derbyshire offering a range of opportunities for support, including for people with more complex needs.

Councillors will hear that as a result demand for traditional building-based day services has declined with only 54 people currently using the council’s four operational day centres as part of their care and support plans.

Young people are also opting for different opportunities available in their communities to help them lead fulfilled lives. Of 120 young people being supported to move from children’s to adult services none have chosen a to use one of the council’s day centres as part of their support.

The report also highlights the importance of planned, reliable short breaks providing meaningful activities and developing people’s independent living skills while giving carers a break. It also recognises the need for longer-term planning to ensure carers are reassured that plans are in place if they are no longer able to look after loved ones.

Councillors will be told of the continuing backdrop of financial pressures faced by the authority. Budget pressures include an increased demand for adult and children’s social care and higher prices for fuel, energy and materials.

Cabinet will be asked to agree two recommendations after considering feedback received during the consultation:

Short breaks

· Retain Morewood Centre, Alfreton, for planned short breaks only, allowing for increased capacity to support people. Staff would also be able to support people with learning disabilities and/or autism and their families with long term and contingency planning, for example by working towards independent living skills. The new model of planned short breaks is in response to feedback from people and their carers about the importance of reliability and consistency.

· Discontinue the use of Petersham Centre, Long Eaton; Victoria Street, Brimington and Newhall Bungalow, Swadlincote.

· Discontinue the use of Hadfield Road which has not been operational due to a combination of building suitability and demand

Day Centres

· Discontinue the use of Alderbrook Centre, Chinley; No Limits, Chesterfield; Outlook, Long Eaton and Parkwood Centre, Alfreton. This option recognises the growth and success of Community Connectors and would continue to support people to access alternative day opportunities in their local community.

Everyone affected by the proposals, including carers, would be offered a review of their care and support needs and would be supported through any changes under the re-designed service.

Cabinet Member for Adult Care Councillor Natalie Hoy said: “We remain committed to supporting people with learning disabilities and/or who are autistic, their families and carers.

“People with learning disabilities have told us they want the same opportunities as everyone else - getting involved in their community, going out with friends, learning new skills or finding work.

“That’s why we have been developing services that help them to achieve these ambitions and these proposals would build on that but would also ensure that services are cost-effective and sustainable in the future.

“None of the young people we support have chosen to use one of the council’s day centres as part of their support, instead choosing different activities and opportunities in their communities instead.

“Carers have also told us how important planned, reliable short breaks are to them and their family so our proposals would increase capacity and include long term and contingency planning, for example by working towards independent living skills

“If these proposals were agreed, we would also fully support any of our staff who would be affected if these changes went ahead and make every effort to help them find alternative roles within the council.”

To read the report in full visit: Agenda for Cabinet on Thursday, November 14, 2pm - Derbyshire County Council