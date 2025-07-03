Banner Jones backs Ashgate Hospice 10th Sparkle Night Walk

Staff from Banner Jones once again took part in Ashgate Hospice’s flagship fundraising event, the Sparkle Night Walk, helping to raise vital funds for people across North Derbyshire living with life-limiting and terminal illnesses.

The walk, held on Saturday 28th June, marked a major milestone — its 10th anniversary — and saw an impressive 3,500 participants take to the streets of Chesterfield dressed in glitter and pink, united in celebration, remembrance, and solidarity.

Fourteen members of the Banner Jones team joined the sea of walkers, marking the fifth consecutive year the Chesterfield-based law firm has supported the event.

Last year, the team raised over £1,500, and this year they’ve gone even further in their fundraising efforts. With donations still being counted, they are on track to surpass their previous total — a testament to the firm’s continued dedication to the hospice and the people it serves.

As the official medal sponsor for 2025, Banner Jones also helped fund the production of commemorative medals presented to every walker who completed the 10km route — a meaningful gesture that underscores the firm’s broader commitment to giving back.

Ashgate Hospice provides free, compassionate care for adults with life-limiting or incurable conditions, including cancer and neurological diseases. Its specialist teams deliver palliative and end-of-life care, offering physical and emotional support not just to patients, but also to their families and loved ones.

Commenting on the team’s involvement, Lynne Pope, Marketing Manager at Banner Jones, said: “We were incredibly proud to support this year’s Sparkle Night Walk — not just by taking part, but also by sponsoring the medals. It’s always a special event, but marking its 10th anniversary made it even more memorable.

“Ashgate Hospice touches the lives of so many people in our community. Having visited the hospice myself, I’ve seen firsthand the incredible care they provide, and we’re proud to contribute to something that makes such a difference.”

Anna Jinks, Partnerships Development Officer at Ashgate Hospice, added: “We’re so grateful to Banner Jones for their continued support. Having them on board as our medal sponsor this year was a huge boost.

“Their generosity — alongside the efforts of thousands of other walkers — will go a long way in helping us continue to care for people when they need us most.

“We’re already looking forward to bringing all our amazing supporters together again next year, and doing something amazing to raise funds towards vital palliative and end of life care in our region.”

Entry for the 2026 Sparkle Night Walk is now OPEN!

Join Ashgate Hospice on Saturday 27th June 2026 and take advantage of the Super Early Bird entry price of just £10.

Sign up at: www.ashgatehospice.org.uk/sparkle-night-walk-2026

Call: 01246 567250