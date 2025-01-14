Accreditation success for Cygnet Hospital Derby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Alvaston Ward at Cygnet Hospital Derby has achieved accreditation status through the Quality Network for Forensic Mental Health Services, from the Royal College of Psychiatrists.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alvaston Ward, a 16-bed ward low secure service for women with a primary diagnosis of emotionally unstable personality disorder or mental illness, are officially the first (and currently only) accredited Quality Network for Forensic Mental Health Services ward.

Accreditation involves the assessment of their competence and fairness and the compliance of their work to nationally recognised standards, in this case, the standards for forensic mental health services for low secure wards. The standards act as a framework by which to assess forensic mental health services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Accreditation is a new process for the QNFMHS, which is run by the Royal College of Psychiatrists. Alvaston Ward have undergone the peer review process for many years and have finally been able to undergo and achieve the accredited status.

Alvastan Ward staff at Cygnet Hospital Derby

Amongst other things the peer review team assess patient environment, workforce training and support, admission and assessment, treatment and recovery and safeguarding.

The team at Alvastan Ward said: “We are incredibly proud to receive this accreditation and it is testament to the entire team on the ward who have worked incredibly hard and have demonstrated excellent standards of care which are improving the lives of women in our care.

“We are especially pleased with the feedback from patients and carers which showcases how we are making a positive difference.”

Positive feedback from the assessment report includes;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Staff and patients are involved in a reducing restrictive practice group. A service user highlighted that they have noticed a difference in the reduction of restrictive interventions since they were admitted at the service.

· Staff reported they feel their health and wellbeing is supported by the service. Those spoken to stated that there is an employee assistance programme available and they can access counselling sessions if needed. They also mentioned that they can access physical health support and senior management team members are able to accommodate for individual needs. A staff survey respondent further highlighted how ‘there is a nice atmosphere on the ward’ and they feel ‘staff views are listened to’.

· The environment is welcoming. The bedrooms are highly personalised, and there is bright artwork displayed across the ward. The visitors’ room also provides a homely environment for family visits with pictures displayed on the wall. A photo of, and information about, the ward’s carers champion was displayed in the visitors’ room. Also, the ward has a sensory room which offers a calming space for patients to use when needed.

· Service users spoke positively about their experiences on the ward. They said they feel staff care about them, listen to them and treat them with compassion, dignity and respect. They also mentioned that they feel able to approach any staff members, including the senior managers, if they have any questions or would like a one-to-one session to discuss any concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Carers commented positively on the care and treatment their loved one receives. A carer said their loved one has made the most progress, compared to their experiences at other services. They also illustrated how staff have supported their loved one to be actively involved in their care. Those surveyed further stated that staff treat their loved one ‘as a patient and a person, not just a number' and feel like they 'can count on the staff there'.

Cygnet Hospital Derby, on City Gate, London Road, is a 50-bed hospital which provides low secure and mental health rehabilitation care.