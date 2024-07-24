10-year-old Olivia is cycling for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Olivia Eade has been cycling as many miles as possible in one week for her fifth year running.

Olivia has always been a caring and thoughtful girl. She suggested the idea when she was 5 to raise money for people who were less fortunate than herself.

In 2020, during the pandemic, she cycled 52 miles to raise over £450 for Great Ormond Street Hospital. Over the next 2 years she continued to raise money for Mind and Dementia UK with the support of her friends.

Last year she beat her cycling target of 100 miles to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

Olivia meets Amber Valley BHF fundraising committee

So far she has raised over £2,400 for her chosen charities with 270 miles covered.