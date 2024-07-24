10-year-old Olivia is cycling for charity

By Sharon EadeContributor
Published 24th Jul 2024, 10:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Olivia Eade has been cycling as many miles as possible in one week for her fifth year running.

Olivia has always been a caring and thoughtful girl. She suggested the idea when she was 5 to raise money for people who were less fortunate than herself.

In 2020, during the pandemic, she cycled 52 miles to raise over £450 for Great Ormond Street Hospital. Over the next 2 years she continued to raise money for Mind and Dementia UK with the support of her friends.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Last year she beat her cycling target of 100 miles to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

Olivia meets Amber Valley BHF fundraising committeeOlivia meets Amber Valley BHF fundraising committee
Olivia meets Amber Valley BHF fundraising committee

So far she has raised over £2,400 for her chosen charities with 270 miles covered.

The 10 year old's next challenge is to surpass last year's total. Olivia will be cycling for The British Heart Foundation next week.

Related topics:Great Ormond Street HospitalMindBritish Heart FoundationCancer Research UK

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.