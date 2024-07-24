10-year-old Olivia is cycling for charity
Olivia has always been a caring and thoughtful girl. She suggested the idea when she was 5 to raise money for people who were less fortunate than herself.
In 2020, during the pandemic, she cycled 52 miles to raise over £450 for Great Ormond Street Hospital. Over the next 2 years she continued to raise money for Mind and Dementia UK with the support of her friends.
Last year she beat her cycling target of 100 miles to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.
So far she has raised over £2,400 for her chosen charities with 270 miles covered.
The 10 year old's next challenge is to surpass last year's total. Olivia will be cycling for The British Heart Foundation next week.
