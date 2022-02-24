UK’s fastest growing pizza chain set to open new branch in Chesterfield town centre
The fastest growing pizza takeaway chain in the country is preparing to launch its newest store in Chesterfield.
Fireaway’s latest outlet will open on Knifesmithgate in the town centre, with the date set for Tuesday, March 1.
The company has expanded rapidly since being founded in London in 2016, recently opening their 100th store nationwide. Last year, they were recognised at the Pizza, Pasta & Italian Food Industry Awards, being named the Rising Star Pizza Chain of the Year.
Founder Mario Aleppo has secured deals with suppliers in Italy for many of their ingredients, sourcing peeled tomatoes directly from Naples, and flour prepared to his own specifications from Northern Italy.
Fireaway’s menu provides pizza lovers with a choice of four bases, four cheeses, four meats and 20 toppings, all available for the same price- the most unique flavour being their Nutella Pizza.
Mario said: “We like to innovate and have also introduced a full range of gluten-free and vegan options to ensure there is something for everyone.”
The new branches are open from noon to 11.00pm seven days a week and are partnered with Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats.