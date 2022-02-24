UK’s fastest growing pizza chain set to open new branch in Chesterfield town centre

Fireaway’s latest outlet will open on Knifesmithgate in the town centre, with the date set for Tuesday, March 1.

The company has expanded rapidly since being founded in London in 2016, recently opening their 100th store nationwide. Last year, they were recognised at the Pizza, Pasta & Italian Food Industry Awards, being named the Rising Star Pizza Chain of the Year.

Founder Mario Aleppo has secured deals with suppliers in Italy for many of their ingredients, sourcing peeled tomatoes directly from Naples, and flour prepared to his own specifications from Northern Italy.

One of Fireaway’s 100 stores across the UK, established in just six years.

Fireaway’s menu provides pizza lovers with a choice of four bases, four cheeses, four meats and 20 toppings, all available for the same price- the most unique flavour being their Nutella Pizza.

Mario said: “We like to innovate and have also introduced a full range of gluten-free and vegan options to ensure there is something for everyone.”