Peak District architectural firm take on new recruits as company expands across sectors

Peak Architects, which has offices in the Hathersage and in Broomhall, Sheffield, recruited Will Beesley and Nathan Stocks to join the multidisciplinary practice following a record year of growth for the company.

Despite the challenging environment for the construction industry, the company which was founded in 2015 by architect Paul Holden decided to recruit new staff to support the current team on their latest projects – from general housing schemes to mixed use developments along with industrial to leisure and hospitality projects.

Will studied at The University of Sheffield before gaining experience at practices specialising in the healthcare, education and heritage sectors and is passionate about sustainable design, housing and the re-use of existing buildings.

Nathan Stocks and Will Beesley in the Peak Architects’ office.

While Nathan has five years worth of work experience principally across prestigious residential and heritage schemes, with a track record of securing planning consents.

He studied at Lincoln University before completing his Masters Degree at Sheffield Hallam University.

Director Paul Holden said: “We are thrilled to welcome Will and Nathan as we are involved in a range of exciting and innovative projects across the Sheffield City Region and beyond.

"They bring great talent, a fresh energy and agility to the team which means we're now even better placed to respond to the demands of the thriving construction industry.”

The new additions to the Peak Architects team follows the recent recruitment of director Patrick Arends and technologist, Oliver Glaves, taking the company up to 15 employees.