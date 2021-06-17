Chesterfield flooring contractor business announced as finalist in national industry awards

Designer Contracts, based in Danesmoor, has been recognised along with supplier Texfelt, which manufacturers PU foam replacements using recycled plastic bottles, as finalists in the annual Premises & Facilities Management magazine partnership awards.

The flooring contractor business, which has 15 regional offices across the UK, was nominated with their manufacturing partners under the ‘Partners in Sustainability’ category.

Both Designer Contracts and Texfelt work together to sell fully recyclable carpet underlay made from single use plastic bottles to the new build sector.

Managing director of Designer Contracts Peter Kelsey. Photo courtesy of Contract Flooring Journal (CFJ).

So far, the Danesmoor flooring contract company has diverted over 750,000 bottles from being thrown away through sales of Texfelt’s SpringBond underlay – which provides an eco-friendly alternative to the standard foam underlays.

Winners of the industry partnership awards will be announced on November 3, later this year.

Peter Kelsey, managing director of Designer Contracts said: “This is terrific news and testament to our belief that new home buyers are becoming increasingly aware of their impact on the environment.

"SpringBond has the potential to save the equivalent of 1,000 500ml PET plastic bottles from polluting our oceans and the environment if used throughout an average three-bedroom house.”

Designer Contracts previously won Carpet Recyling UK’s ‘Take Back’ award four times for a carpet recycling initiative that has diverted over 250 tonnes of carpet waste each year from landfill.

The flooring contract company specialises in supplying floor coverings to housing developers, housing associations, the educational and public building sectors.