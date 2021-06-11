Chesterfield business raises over £500 for Derbyshire mental health charity

Staveley based Banner Box Print Solutions raised a total of £520.95 for the local branch of mental health support organisation Mind – which provides help and advice for anyone experiencing mental health problems.

The business which was founded in the 1990s supplies small and medium sized enterprises across Derbyshire with a variety of large format print products.

Operating out of a dedicated print factory in Staveley, the Banner Box Print Solutions team helped to manufacture and supply more than 250,000 pieces of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to care homes and frontline workers during the first wave of the pandemic last year.

Debbie Locke from Derbyshire Mind accepts a cheque from Banner Box Print Solutions director Ryan Shelton.

Now as Covid-19 restrictions continue to ease, the business decided to donate £5 from every order placed to Mind during Mental Health Awareness Week and also opened a public donation page where staff and customers could make individual donations.

Director at Banner Box Print Solutions Ryan Shelton said: “Mental Health Awareness Week is an opportunity for people to talk about all aspects of mental health, with a focus on providing help and advice.”

“We chose to fundraise for Derbyshire Mind because as a company we really believe in their cause.

"The charity helps the one in four people in the UK that experience a mental health problem every year.

The Staveley based business donated £5 from every order placed during Mental Health Awareness Week.

"The money raised will fund their vital work including the Mind Infoline, advice services and the campaigning Mind does on a local and national level.”

Donate to Banner Box Print Solution’s fundraiser here.