Chesterfield pubs and taxi firm raising money for Ashgate Hospicecare during Euros

Two Chesterfield pubs are teaming up with a taxi firm to raise funds for Ashgate Hospicecare during this summer’s Euro football tournament.

By Michael Broomhead
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 12:38 pm

The Spotted Frog, the Butchers Arms and Galaxy Travel’s 24hr Taxis and Airports will be bringing in money for the vital local hospice.

Over the coming weeks, there will be a series of fundraising activities, including the Spotted Frog donating all beach hut fees direct to the hospice as well as a competition to win £1,000 in cash.

Staff at Chesterfield's Ashgate Hospicecare.

Trevor Marples, owner of the Spotted Frog on Chatsworth Road and the Butchers Arms on Church Street, Brimington, said: “The past year has bought so many challenges for everyone so we wanted to do what we can to raise money for a local charity close to all of our hearts, Ashgate Hospicecare."

Dave Lewis, chief executive of Galaxy Travel’s 24hr Taxis and Airports, said: “After such a difficult 12 months, it’s amazing to be able to come together and plan such a great campaign with such a great team.

“We are really looking forward to getting out there and raising funds for a place so close to the hearts of everyone in Chesterfield

“To be able to spread some much-needed joy and positivity around the community at the same is a huge bonus as well.”

Charlotte Gratton, partnerships manager at Ashgate Hospicecare, added: “This fundraising will make a real difference in helping the hospice care for patients and their families across north Derbyshire.”

For more information, visit the Facebook pages for the Spotted Frog, Galaxy Travel’s 24hr Taxis and Airports and Ashgate Hospicecare.

