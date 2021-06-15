From data to driving and farm assistant to firefighter - here are dozens of job vacancies now available at North Derbyshire firms

Thousands of employees have been on furlough, while many more businesses have closed, with retail and the hospitality industry particularly hard-hit by lengthy forced closures due to lockdown restrictions.

However, there are still plenty of vacancies out there for people looking for a new position.

From firefighter to farm assistant, and from Derbyshire Police to Chesterfield Royal Hospital, here are just some of the current job opportunities in Chesterfield and north Derbyshire.

1. Headteacher The headteacher's job at Netherthorpe School, Staveley, is one of a number of senior teaching roles being advertised on the Derbyshire County Council website. Others include headteacher posts at Tibshelf Community School and Alfreton's Croft Infant School, and deputy headteacher roles at Deer Park Primary School, Chesterfield, and Park House Primary School, Lower Pilsley. Photo: Brian Eyre Buy photo

2. Dinner lady Chesterfield's Parkside Community School has a vacancy for a midday supervisor - one of more than 80 non-teaching education support service roles currently being advertised on the Derbyshire County council website. Other posts include after-school club assistant at Hady Primary School and teaching and learning assistants at North Wingfield Primary and Nursery Academy and Duckmanton Primary School. Photo: Google Maps Buy photo

3. Library assistant A vacancy for a library assistant at Chesterfield library is one of more than 250 vacancies currently being advertised on Derbyshire County Council's website, alongside caretaking and IT roles, among many others. Photo: Shutterstock Buy photo

4. Derbyshire Police Derbyshire Police have a range of vacancies currently being advertised on their website, including policy and strategic planning manager, head of business change and innovation and data quality officer. Photo: Derbyshire police Buy photo