Robin Hood's Merry Adventure at Sundown Adventureland.

Sundown Adventureland is looking for full-time and seasonal staff after strong demand as it reopened following the relaxation of government coronavirus restrictions in April.

A spokesman said: “The park, which has been fully booked as families flock back to Sundown to enjoy some much-needed time together, is looking to increase its staff numbers to cope with demand.”

The 30-acre, family-owned theme park, in Rampton, near Retford, is aimed at under-10s, with rides such as Rocky Mountain Railroad, Jolly Pirate Boat Ride and Robin Hood’s Merry Adventure, as well as a selection of play areas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is is looking for full-time cleaners and seasonal summer staff, as well as two, full-time park managers, one responsible for park maintenance and ride operations and one to focus on food and beverage and retail.

Gaynor Corr, park owner, said: “After the difficult year we’ve all had, it’s never been more important to hire members of staff that are just as committed as we are to help create fun family memories for our guests.

“We’re looking for enthusiastic, conscientious and hard-working individuals to join our team and become part of the Sundown family.

“My parents started the family business back in 1968, and we’ve always been so proud to support and hire from the local community for more than 50 years.”

To find out more about the park manager vacancies and to apply, candidates can contact [email protected]

For all other vacancies, fill out the application form on the Sundown website and email it to [email protected]