Discover plenty of fun for all the family at Legoland Discovery Centre

The latest relaxation in restrictions means the attraction, at the Trafford Centre, has been able to reopen for the first time this year.

The Discovery Centre isn’t a theme park like Legoland Windsor, but a much smaller indoor attraction aimed at children – best described as a Lego-themed playground.

But there’s plenty of fun to be had and it’s a welcome alternative to the usual soft play centres.

Since reopening in May, there have been a few changes introduced to keep everything Covid-safe.

Visitors always had to pre-book to guarantee entry, but now sessions are limited to just two hours – with a gap between for staff to clean everything for the next batch of guests.

The time limit does mean you have to prioritise the things your child really wants to do.

Whereas in the past, enthusiastic visitors might have lingered for ages making a model out of Lego, now there is a bit more pressure to move through the different parts of the centre if you want to get everything done.

Mini Blackpool Tower on display

Highlights include two rides – Kingdom Quest, a laser-shooting experience, and Merlin’s Apprentice, a flying ride where a bit of pedal power affects just how high you go.

There is also a 4D cinema, although Covid-19 restrictions mean this is now more of a 3D affair as effects like water and smoke have been temporarily turned off.

Using 1.5 million bricks, the master builders have recreated a number of familiar sights in Miniland, including Media City and Salford Quays.

There are plenty of hands-on stations where you can have a go at building with Lego, including a place to create your own racing car before testing it on different tracks and an earthquake simulator where you can see if your tower would survive a ground-shaking event.

For the littlest visitors, there is a Duplo-themed area with a slide and an area where they can ride around in their own police car.

There’s also a three-storey Ninjago-themed adventure playground, a rotating climbing wall which keeps moving as you climb and an area where youngsters can test their reactions and learn some ninja moves.

And of course, no lego-themed attraction would be complete without its own Miniland.

Visitors can have a go at making their own Lego racing car.

Children can tackle a moving climbing wall at Legoland Discovery Centre in Manchester.

Lego characters help with social distancing in the 4D cinema.