While other leisure and hospitality venues have rushed to reopen as coronavirus restrictions have eased, Barrow Hill Roundhouse Railway Museum and Engine Shed has adopted a more cautious approach.

Its commercial operations mean it has not been as reliant on ticket revenue, which, coupled with a desire to protect its “mainly older” volunteers, has seen it adopt a wait-and-see approach on how the lifting of lockdown has gone elsewhere.

Now it has confirmed it will reopen to the public in July.

A spokeswoman said: “We are delighted to announce the roundhouse will be reopening to the public on the weekend of July 10 and 11, subject to the continued easing of lockdown, particularly in relation to the removal of further restrictions due to take place on June 21.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the Barrow Hill team and our amazing volunteers who have been working so hard behind the scenes to make the reopening possible.

“We will be making further announcements to confirm the reopening is going ahead as planned so please keep an eye on our website and social media channels for further updates.

“Thank you for your patience during our extended closure.

“We are really looking forward to welcoming you all back to the UK's last operational railway roundhouse.”

The venue is also gearing up for the return of its annual Rail Ale festival, which was cancelled last year and this year has been moved from its traditional May spot to take place from September 9-11 – tickets are now on sale.

A diesel shunting locomotive on Barrow Hill Roundhouse's famous turntable.

The signalbox at Barrow Hill Roundhouse.

A diesel shunting locomotive at Barrow Hill Roundhouse's mini station, Roundhouse Halt.