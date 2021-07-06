Bolsover council leader consults business owner about plans to attract more visitors through tourism plan

While Bolsover Castle attracts over 100,000 visitors every year, few of these tourists venture into the town to browse around the shops or eat in local cafes and restaurants, the local authority has said.

As the tourist industry and high street prepares to fully open up again from July 19, councillor Steve Fritchley spoke to Sarah Smith from Old Bolsover Yard to find out how the town can better promote itself.

Bolsover District Council leader Steve Fritchley added: “We have one of the best and biggest assets in the region right on our doorstep and we need to start and take full advantage of it and the number of people it brings into the town.

Bolsover District Council leader Steve Fritchley and Sarah Smith from Old Bolsover Yard.

“We have to start focusing on the positives our town provides rather than the negatives and entice visitors to spend time exploring the town.

“I am very impressed with what Sarah has done with Old Bolsover Yard and it is this kind of enthusiasm and entrepreneurialism that can help develop the town into becoming one of the premier tourist destinations in the area.”

The local authority recently set up the Visit Bolsover group which aims to promote the town and attract more visitors, boosting the local economy – as well as providing ‘every corner’ of the district with some level of funding, investment and promotion.

Old Bolsover Yard is an arts and grafts shop is located on Castle Street, just a short four-minute walk from Bolsover Castle, in a building which was previously an underdeveloped site.

Following an ‘exciting’ project to bring the building back into use, Old Bolsover Yard now has craft workshop spaces for new businesses, alongside a gallery.

Sarah Smith from Old Bolsover Yard said: “Bolsover is such a lovely town with many historical features, some lovely independent shops and parks and walks that can provide visitors with a good enjoyable family day out. Why can’t we be a Bakewell or an Ashbourne?

“So with just a bit more of a coordinated approach and some better marketing we can hopefully encourage more people to visit us, see what we have to offer and help Bolsover thrive again.”