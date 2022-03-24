Sevens, on Stephenson Place, has announced that it will shut permanently after a closing event on Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26.

In a statement posted onto their Facebook page, the Sevens management team said: “All good things must come to an end...We never wanted to say this to anyone but it absolutely breaks our hearts to let you know that Sevens will be closing permanently from Sunday, March 27.

“We've fought long and hard, survived through a global pandemic and enjoyed two and a half years of amazing times with every single one of you."

They said they had faced ‘ongoing structural and safety issues with the building.’

The statement added: “Come one, come all, we hate for things to be this way but we'd love to dance, sing, rock and mosh the night away at least one more time with the best customers and friends this country has to offer. To all of our customers from all walks of life who've supported us on our journey, THANK YOU! You are what makes Sevens what it is, you are what makes every weekend enjoyable and you are what we will miss more than anything.

“To our staff, current, former and everyone in between, we'd also be nothing without you, from our original team that brought our vision to life, through various forms to become the amazing group of people we have today... THANK YOU, you've kept what Jet and myself have worked so hard for going.

“We hope we can bring the Sevens joy back to everyone once again in the future and promise this isn't the last you've heard of us. Paul and Jet, Sevens Management.”