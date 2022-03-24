BBC explains why Chesterfield's Crooked Spire appeared on The One Show
The BBC has explained why Chesterfield's Crooked Spire featured on The One Show this week – after its appearance surprised Derbyshire church leaders.
The Diocese of Derby said it had received a few ‘disbelieving comments’ after an image of the world-famous spire of the Church of St Mary and All Saints appeared behind presenters Jermaine Jenas and Emma Willis during Monday’s broadcast (March 21).
A BBC spokesperson told us the backdrop scenes are often sent in by viewers.
“Every night The One Show broadcasts different scenes on the screens behind the presenters which are often sent in by our lovely viewers,” the spokesperson said on Wednesday.
"It’s a great way to celebrate the brilliant places and people right across the UK.”
A spokesperson for Derby diocese said on Twitter on Tuesday: “So we've had a few disbelieving comments today - why was Chesterfield’s Crooked Spire the background image on The One Show, behind the presenters' heads last night?
"We're guessing that it was part of a strategy to make the show appear a little less London-centric. Any other ideas?”
Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins said it was good to see the famous church getting the attention it deserved on prime-time national television.
"Well done to The One Show – whatever the reason good to see the crooked Spire getting more national coverage.
“You can walk up to the top of it and see for miles, you know.”