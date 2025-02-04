Handmade leather goods store in Derbyshire secures £6,000 in funding from Start Up Loans

A handmade leather goods company based in Derbyshire, has secured £6,000 from First Enterprise under the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme to purchase new stock and grow its operations.

Oneoffleathercraft, offers a range of unique and handcrafted leather items, including key rings, bags, purses, leather ornaments, and stuffed toys.

The founder, Alan Bird, meticulously crafts each piece from start to finish himself using locally sourced leather hides and strives to create items that are ideal gifts for people who are difficult to buy for.

Alan began making leather products as a hobby, to give himself something to concentrate on and improve his mental health, but after receiving positive feedback from family and friends, was encouraged to start his own business. As well as listing his items on the platform Etsy, he also sells stock at local artisan markets.

The funding from First Enterprise will be used to buy additional leather and resources for Alan’s workshop, as well as purchasing a website domain to sell his products online. Alan also plans to use some of the funding towards buying machinery, to streamline the leather cutting process and speed up his productions.

First Enterprise – Enterprise Loans provides business loans ranging from £500 - £150,000, which are funded through several regional funds, for start-ups and SMEs that are unable to borrow from traditional high-street lenders. The not-for-profit organisation reinvests any surplus into loan funds to further support economic growth and job creation in the local communities.

Alan Bird, Founder of Oneoffleathercraft, comments: ““One of the challenges I faced was moving from a hobby to a business, and the change in mindset – having to learn new skills to be able to run and market a business.

“First Enterprise supported me throughout this process by answering all the questions I had, responding to queries quickly, and keeping in touch with every step of the way. I’m very grateful for the support and am now ready to take the next step in my business journey.”

Forbes Lucas, Business Advisor at First Enterprise, comments: “It was an absolute pleasure working with Alan to secure his business loan. The products he makes are so charming and unique, and he showed great passion behind his work. I look forward to the next steps in his business and seeing it grow.”

Richard Bearman, Co-Chief Banking Officer, British Business Bank commented: "With the help of the British Business Bank, Alan has grown Oneoffleathercraft from a keen hobby into a business. Supporting people like Alan is exactly what Start Up Loans is about.”