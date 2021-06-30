Derbyshire PR agency recruits graduate to continue company's expansion

The Derby-based Nielsen McAllister welcomed graduate Rhiannon Hopper, from Swadlincote, as the latest member to their growing team taking on the role of an account executive.

She recently graduated from Warwick University, where she studied English Literature with Film and developed her passion for copywriting, content creation and communications.

The 21-year-old also worked as deputy social media manager for The Boar, the university’s award-winning student newspaper.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhiannon Hopper, from Swadlincote, is the newest account executive at Nielsen McAllister in Derbyshire.

At Nielsen McAllister, Rhiannon will provide support for the team across the agency’s client base, working on existing media relations and social media programmes and assisting in the development of new client proposals.

“I am thrilled to become part of the team at Nielsen McAllister,” she said.

“To join such a respected and well-established agency at the start of my PR career journey is a hugely exciting opportunity.

“I am very much looking forward to developing my industry knowledge and utilising my creative and literary skills to build positive publicity for our clients.”

The Derby-based public relations and communications specialist is continuing to expand.

Managing director Bob Bushby added: “Despite the challenges of the past 18 months, we are seeing increased demand for our PR and communications services.

“Rhiannon’s skills, enthusiasm and drive for learning are already clear to see and we have no doubt that she will be a real asset to the agency.”

Rhiannon is Nielsen McAllister’s fourth appointment this year, as the agency continues to grow it’s UK and international client base.