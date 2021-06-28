Chesterfield golf club owner to deliver coaching sessions at 2021 Open Championship

Professional Golfers Association (PGA) Professional Fame Tate who runs Stanedge Golf Club in Ashover, is one of the coaches training people at this year’s Golf championship at Royal St George’s in Sandwich, Kent this year.

The golf club owner and coach was recently shortlisted as a finalist for ‘Club of the Year’ at the 2021 England Golf Awards.

As part of Fame’s role at the Open Championship, she along with the other professional coaches – known as the Swingzone team – will deliver thousands of free 15-minute lessons to spectators attending the event from July 11 to July 18.

Fame Tate runs Stanedge Golf Club.

This year’s lessons will be delivered under current Covid-19 regulations, with social distancing in place for each lesson and with PGA coaches wearing protective masks and sanitising equipment provided.

Fame said: “I am absolutely delighted to have been selected as one of 16 coaches representing the PGA.

“I have worked in previous Swingzones at The Ladies British Open and The Solheim Cup so I am very much looking forward to the experience at The Men’s British Open and working with a fantastic team of coaches.

“The Swingzone is a superb chance to display how we work as coaches, giving more people the opportunity and accessibility to have a go at golf or develop their game further.”

The PGA Professional is one of the coaches delivering golf lessons to attendees at the 2021 Open Championship.

PGA External Relations Executive Jonathan Wright added: “We are thrilled to be able to provide thousands of free coaching lessons once again at this year’s Open Championship.

“The Open Championship Swingzone is a fantastic opportunity for The PGA to showcase the valuable role our Members play in developing golf and inspiring more people into the game.

“We will of course be working under strict COVID-19 protocols so all lessons will be conducted in a safe and professional environment.”

The full list of PGA professionals forming the Swingzone team at Royal St. George’s is: Alan Bradshaw, Alison Perkins, David Bartlett, David Gleeson, David Playdon, Fame Tate, Ian Bailey, Jak Hamblett, James Harraway, Joanne Taylor, Kevin Caplehorn, Matt Stables, Paul Warner, Peter Ball, Sarah Bennett and Sophie Daws.