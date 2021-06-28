The campaign group Plastic Free Chesterfield is calling on the public to make ‘at least’ one swap away from single-use-plastic throughout July.

Activists say that the challenge ‘helps millions’ to make small, daily switches to more sustainable options and ‘is proven’ to ‘significantly’ avoid landfill waste and lower the risk of plastic polluting the environment.

Following the resurgence in businesses and consumers opting for more throwaway plastic materials during the Covid-19 pandemic, with claims they are more hygienic than their reusable counterparts as they can be disposed of – campaigners said there is a ‘heightened’ sense of urgency to reduce plastic waste.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plastic water bottles on display in a supermarket. Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images.

Plastic Free Chesterfield will provide daily tips on their social media accounts throughout next month to give residents a helping hand in limiting their single-use plastic usage.

The group will also be stationed at a stall on Chesterfield Market on Saturday, July 3 to give residents advice and information about the plastic free challenge.

Plastic Free Chesterfield Community lead Greg Hewitt added: "Plastic Free July is such a great opportunity for individuals and families, businesses, schools, colleges and community groups and organisations to be able to think about what single-use plastic they're using, and attempt the challenge to find and make at least one swap away.

"Anyone who contacts Plastic Free Chesterfield will be provided with friendly top tips and advice and we really hope that the Chesterfield community can join in this exciting challenge."

Rebecca Prince-Ruiz, founder of the Plastic Free July challenge and a plastic waste expert said: “Plastic Free July isn’t about drastic lifestyle change; it’s about being more conscious of the single-use plastics that you use day-to-day and taking small but smart steps to reduce them.

"Simple swaps could include switching to bar soap or avoiding plastic when you buy your fruit and vegetables.

"The majority of challenge participants started by choosing to refuse at least one single-use plastic but nine out of 10 ended up creating long-term habits that lasted far beyond the challenge itself.”

To sign up to the Plastic Free July challenge visit www.plasticfreejuly.org.