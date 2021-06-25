'They just forgot about it': Chesterfield residents and businesses angry as Severn Trent closes main road for two weeks

Works Road at Hollingwood is currently shut while resurfacing work is carried out following two burst water mains.

Drivers have faced lengthy diversions, bus routes have been altered and businesses inconvenienced while Severn Trent Water completes the work.

The water company said the repair is complete and they hope things will be ‘back to normal as soon as possible’.

The scene at Works Road, Hollingwood, today where he route has been closed for two weeks by Severn Trent.

Coun Mick Bagshaw, Chesterfield Borough Council member for Hollingwood, Inkersall and Duckmanton, said businesses on the route had experienced inconvenience and the loss of custom.

"There are quite a few small businesses down there and they are missing out,” Coun Bagshaw said.

"They fixed the water problem really quickly, which we were grateful for, but they need to get a move on and repair the road so everyone can get back to normal.

"Businesses can’t have goods delivered because lorries can’t get under the low bridge on the alternative route, between Barrow Hill and Works Road.

"Everyone is getting irate about it now. Severn Trent told me it would be complete by Wednesday but now it is looking like Saturday.

"People are angry because there seems a lack of activity and no rush to sort it. People are having to walk because that is the only way through.”

Residents have also voiced their anger about the delays.

Steven Hewitt posted a picture of the closed road on Facebook.

He asked: “What’s happening with this? They just forgot about it! Costing me money having to go the long way round four or five times a day, five days a week.”

A spokesperson for Severn Trent Water said: “We’d like to thank customers living and working near Works Road for their patience and understanding, while we’ve been working in the area to repair a burst water pipe.

"To carry out the repair, we had to put a temporary road closure in place, to keep everyone safe.

"We’re pleased to say the repair is now complete and we’ll be looking to return everything back to normal as soon as possible.”