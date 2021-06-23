Barriers erected in Derbyshire village as reports filming for new 'Star Wars TV series' to get underway

Roads closed while setting up a film set at Middle Peak Quarry in Wirksworth

It was recently revealed how Derbyshire Dales District Council had given E & E Industries (UK) Ltd permission to close footpaths near Middle Peak Quarry, as well as surrounding roads, for filming between Tuesday, June 22, and Thursday, June 24.

The company is part of Disney+ and Lucas Films, with unconfirmed reports suggesting the film set in Wirksworth is for the Star Wars 'Andor' TV series which has been created by Tony Gilroy as a prequel to 2016’s Rogue One film.

Other rumours also point towards the set being for the Obi Wan Kenobi Star Wars spin-off which is also already filming in the UK.

Pictures taken on Wednesday show barriers around Middle Peak Quarry to prevent onlookers for catching a glimpse as production gets underway.

Road closure signs also prevent access to certain parts of the village.

