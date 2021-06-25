Emergency services rush to fire in Chesterfield home

Firefighters from Chesterfield Dronfield and Staveley were called to Kendal Road, Newbold, at 10.20am this morning (Friday, June 25).

The householder was taken to hospital by paramedics from East Midland Ambulance Service, with Derbyshire police officers also attending the scene.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters used four breathing apparatus sets, two hose reel jets and thermal image camera.”