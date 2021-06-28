First look inside Chesterfield's newest vegan restaurant
We paid a visit to Chesterfield’s newest environmentally-concious, plant-based cafe and bar and brought you this peek inside...
Monday, 28th June 2021, 11:08 am
Updated
Monday, 28th June 2021, 12:27 pm
Figaro, on Allendale Road, Wingerworth, in Chesterfield describes itself as “driven by a desire to provide a warm and welcoming space, which we can all enjoy.”
Their website adds: “ All of the food and drinks which we serve are vegan however, we do provide cow's milk for those still transitioning.”
MORE TO READ: Chatsworth in top ten most popular picnic spots in UK
Page 1 of 3