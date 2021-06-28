First look at Figaro

First look inside Chesterfield's newest vegan restaurant

We paid a visit to Chesterfield’s newest environmentally-concious, plant-based cafe and bar and brought you this peek inside...

By Phil Bramley
Monday, 28th June 2021, 11:08 am
Updated Monday, 28th June 2021, 12:27 pm

Figaro, on Allendale Road, Wingerworth, in Chesterfield describes itself as “driven by a desire to provide a warm and welcoming space, which we can all enjoy.”

Their website adds: “ All of the food and drinks which we serve are vegan however, we do provide cow's milk for those still transitioning.”

MORE TO READ: Chatsworth in top ten most popular picnic spots in UK

1. Figaro

The cafe has an outdoor seating area

Photo: Brian Eyre

2. Figaro

Some of the tempting sweet treats on offer at Figaro

Photo: Brian Eyre

3. Figaro

Owner Rowan Adlington at her Figaro restaurant

Photo: Submitted

4. Figaro

The cafe has a range of drinks and refreshments

Photo: Brian Eyre

