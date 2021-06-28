Derbyshire family bakery scoops national award for best food and drink

Stacey’s Bakery, which has branches in Ilkeston’s South Street and Bath Street, as well as Eastwood and Heanor, was praised for its values, traditional recipes and ‘commitment’ to the community during the pandemic in the Family Business United awards.

The family-run bakery, which specialises in fresh bread, sausage rolls and sweet treats won the award for best food and drink – beating 10 other competitors from across Britain in the online ceremony.

Stacey’s bakes everything by hand using recipes that have been passed down generations in the family since the early 1900s.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stacey's Bakery has branches in Ilkeston’s South Street and Bath Street, as well as in Eastwood and Heanor.

Managing director David Stacey said he was delighted that his business had been recognised.

“This is wonderful and an honour to receive this award – for my family and the workforce – and especially after the year we have all had”, he added.

“When Covid struck, we were proud to stay committed to our community by staying open and increasing production threefold by baking bread to ensure our customers had this staple food when the supermarkets ran out.

“We made sure the elderly and vulnerable were supplied with bread with our new home delivery service and celebrated our Covid-19 heroes with a competition to win cakes.

“Our gingerbread dough for beleaguered parents struggling with home- schooling was a big hit.

“Our PR firm Poppy-PR entered us for these awards as a surprise, and it was the icing on the cake to actually win!"

Family Business United founder and awards organiser Paul Andrews commented: “The last few years have been tough for businesses and Stacey’s Bakery has really risen to the challenge.

“The judges loved that Stacey's Bakery use traditional recipes with an innovative and modern twist and have gone above and beyond during the pandemic.

“Family is at the heart of what they do and they beat some fantastic companies to win.

“Recognising family values is why we set up the awards.

“Family businesses are the backbone of the UK economy and these awards celebrate their contribution in terms of jobs provided, income generated and wealth created, not to forget the positive impact they have as a force for good in the communities in which they are based.”