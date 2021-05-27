Derbyshire eco-friendly cornershop launches official post-lockdown opening event as restrictions ease

Environmentally friendly cornershop Eartharmony, located in The Gatehouse of the De Bradelei Mill complex in Belper, will host its opening ceremony to welcome customers on June 4 – despite being open since last year.

After a seven month wait, Andy Arnold who runs the business with his partner Marisha Kay, plan to use the launch event to showcase their vegan, gluten-free and fairtrade goods –such as bamboo toothbrushes and plastic-free alternatives to everyday household items.

Eartharmony specialises in selling eco-friendly products with little to no packaging instead giving shoppers the chance to pay for refills of wholefoods, coffee, loose tea, herbs, spices, sweets and cleaning liquids.

Shoppers can refill containers with dry goods such as rice, pasta, lentils, herbs and spices.

The couple took over from Sue MacFarlane of Sue’s Sustainables on November 4 and as an essential shop selling groceries, they traded throughout the two Covid-19 lockdowns that followed.

As restrictions have now eased and retail, hospitality and entertainment venues have been given the green light to reopen, as well as the public licence to dine and socialise inside in groups of up to six or as two households, Andy and Marisha are keen to make up for lost ‘good times’ with their new customers.

Sue – who invited the pair to run her former shop after she decided to retire – will be cutting the ribbon to symbolise Eartharmony’s post-lockdown opening at 11am on June 4.

Customers are invited to visit on the day where they will be treated to a glass of organic sparkling grape juice.

Andy Arnold, Eleni and Marisha Kay, who own and run Eartharmony in Belper.

Celebrations will continue on June 5 with visitors given the chance to taste the eco-friendly shop’s vegan, organic and refillable wine that they sell in store.

Vegan Revelation will provide complimentary non-dairy cheese and snacks, while live music will be provided by local artists and craftspeople who sell their wears in the shop are also invited to showcase their creations.

Only 30 people will be allowed outside on the front terrace at once due to current coronavirus rules.

Residents who plan on attending the ‘grand opening’ are encouraged to visit Eartharmony’s Facebook page to register their interest.

Customers can enjoy a glass of vegan wine at the official opening event.

The eco shop will host it's 'opening ceremony' on June 4.