Chesterfield Escape Rooms: First look inside the town's indoor code-breaking attraction

The entertainment venue on Soresby Street celebrated their official opening on Monday, May 17 as the Prime Minister gave the green light for people to dine and socialise inside, while theatres, game halls, cinemas and museums could also welcome in visitors.

Chesterfield mayor Glenys Falconer cut the business’ ceremonial ribbon and played the escape room’s ‘Rob The Bank’ game during her visit.

The indoor attraction has a number of code-cracking puzzles that visitors can try to figure out and ‘escape’ before their allotted time runs out.

Take a look at what games Chesterfield Escape Rooms has to offer below.

Visitors are welcomed by a 'let the games begin' sign on arrival as they embark on their code-breaking mission.

Owner Nick Hogan now employs 15 members of staff at the indoor attraction.

The escape room game venue was 'months in the making' according to Nick, who said the aim of opening the attraction was to put 'a smile back on the face of Chesterfield'.

Groups get the chance to successfully 'rob the bank' without detection as part of this new escape room game.