Chesterfield Escape Rooms: First look inside the town's indoor code-breaking attraction
Get the first look of what Chesterfield’s new challenging Escape Rooms have to offer, as the indoor attraction opened up officially last week in line with lockdown easing.
The entertainment venue on Soresby Street celebrated their official opening on Monday, May 17 as the Prime Minister gave the green light for people to dine and socialise inside, while theatres, game halls, cinemas and museums could also welcome in visitors.
Chesterfield mayor Glenys Falconer cut the business’ ceremonial ribbon and played the escape room’s ‘Rob The Bank’ game during her visit.
The indoor attraction has a number of code-cracking puzzles that visitors can try to figure out and ‘escape’ before their allotted time runs out.
Take a look at what games Chesterfield Escape Rooms has to offer below.