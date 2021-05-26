IDT based in Ilkeston say they are ‘keen to fly the flag for women’ and urging there to be better representation of women across the IT sector.

Administration and office manager Ellie Wheeldon-Jones joined the IT specialist company after she left college five years ago and was one of the pivotal figures in its recent expansion which led IDT to move to a larger premises in May, 2020.

She has also played an ‘instrumental’ role in the firm’s rebranding campaign which saw the company launch a new website.

Administration/office manager Ellie Wheeldon-Jones works for Ilkeston-based IDT.

IDT managing director Luke Draper believes more SMEs should follow the example of larger IT companies who he says have been ‘vocal’ about promoting women in their organisations.

He commented: “There’s no reason why more women shouldn’t play a more prominent role in the IT industry.

"Ellie was at the forefront of our recent rebranding campaign, having swiftly progressed through the ranks to her current role.

"The moment we met Ellie we knew she had the drive, determination and confidence to do well.

"That belief has been validated by the invaluable role she’s played in our recent successes, which have laid the foundations for us to expand further and create a number of new jobs over the next two years.

“While some of the biggest players in the industry have begun to do more to celebrate the role of women in IT, many SMEs have done relatively little.

“We believe that needs to change.

"Ellie has brought qualities to our business which have undoubtedly helped it to grow.”

The administration and office management expert shared that IDT ‘feels like a new start-up business’ rather than a business which has been trading since 1997.

Ellie said: “Initially I wasn’t looking for a job in the IT industry, but I was ready to give my energy and enthusiasm to something completely new.

"It was clear from my interview with IDT that there would be opportunities to progress within the company, and sure enough, after just four years I’m working closely alongside the directors and have gained a wealth of knowledge and new skills as a result.

“There is such a great energy in the working environment here, and since I joined Luke and James [Cartwright, Director] have been incredibly supportive.

"I’m so grateful to them because many in the industry wouldn’t have given a young woman the time of day.

"My focus now is to repay that support by helping them push and grow the business.”The managing director admitted he delayed ‘shouting’ about Ellie’s impact on the 24-year-old business until after International Women’s Day on March 8 because the firm didn’t want the message ‘to be lost in the noise of everyone else doing it’.

Luke added: “We shouldn’t just be celebrating women’s contributions to the industry on a single day of the year – we should be talking about it all the time.

"Ellie has been instrumental in pushing IDT forward, and that’s something worth celebrating any time.”