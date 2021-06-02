Derbyshire bubble bath company becomes first UK business to partner with Uber Eats to deliver handmade body products

Heavenly Bubbles from Ripley, specialises in using shea and cocoa butters, along with other soothing oils to create bath bombs, lip scrubs, lip balms and bath and body products.

The business which sells a range of ‘self care’ skin and bathcare was acquired by Cassandra Wardle in 2019 and has now is partnered with delivery company Uber Eats – meaning shoppers can buy from the bath and body range using the app and have it delivered to their home address.

Cassandra was previously worried about the future of Heavenly Bubbles post lockdown and began brainstorming ways to increase local trade.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ripley based soap and bath products company Heavenly Bubbles have partnered with Uber Eats.

She then came up with the idea that if independent shops came together to offer a combined delivery service, trade would increase – giving her the idea to reach out to Uber.

One week later, the Ripley bath product company was live on the app, giving shoppers the chance to have bath and body treats delivered quicker than usual postal services.

Cassandra said: “I think we’ve all been a little more focused on looking after ourselves since the pandemic hit.

"And with no spas or salons open during lockdown, we noticed a big increase in the sales of our pamper products, particularly bath bombs.

Business owner Cassandra Wardle.

"To keep the momentum going when the highstreet and salons reopened, I wanted to find a way of making delivery more instant.

"With our partnership with Uber, you can order a bath bomb gift set to be delivered to you - perfect for your pamper evening!”

The partnership between a bath product company and a delivery app company is the first of its kind in the UK and has been a success, according to the Heavenly Bubbles owner, with sales increasing each month.

She added: “There’s never been a more important time to ‘shop local’, and this is a great way to facilitate that.

"I’d love to see more local businesses partnering with Uber to offer their products and services in a similar way.

"The pandemic has changed how we shop - possibly forever - so to me, this has been all about adapting to the new normal.”