Residents warned not to get complacent as Derbyshire burglaries fall 21 per cent in lockdown

Office for National Statistics figures show up to December 2020 there were 3,138 burglaries in our county - a fall of 21 per cent on the previous year.

The ONS attributed this to people spending more time in their homes during national lockdown restrictions.

However as restrictions ease and the home working directive comes to an end homes could once again become prime targets and a rise in burglaries could follow.

And with high-value spending on luxury home items surging as holidays were cancelled, opportunistic criminals will be targeting poorly-secured homes.

Anna Goodley, of insurance broker Lycetts, is urging homeowners to step up their home security before their return to the office and going on holiday.

She said: “There is a very real danger that homeowners have become lax about home security and this plays into the hands of would-be burglars and creates bountiful opportunities post-lockdown.

"It’s vital homeowners do not rest on their laurels and have measures in place for emerging from this crisis – and from our homes.

“This includes ensuring that home security systems - from alarms and security lighting to cameras and smart locks - are in good working order.”

As well as checking security systems Anna said homeowners should review their home insurance policies to ensure that the level of cover is correct.

She added that high-value items purchased in the pandemic may have impacted the level of insurance cover needed and leave homeowners exposed to being under-insured.

She said: “Working from home means that many of us acquired additional technology, such as computers and laptops.

“Home improvement projects have also soared in the pandemic and with extra space comes additional furniture, home entertainment tech, and other home goods.

Check that your policy offers sufficient cover - particularly if you have made high value purchases or carried out improvements to your home during lockdown.

“Failure to do so could put you at risk of a significant shortfall should you need to make a claim in the event of a loss.”