Derbyshire drink driver asks judge to lift ban after landing lead role in BBC TV series
A Derbyshire drink and drug-driver told a judge he had landed "a leading role" in a BBC period drama in the hope of overturning his driving ban
David Staton Perkins said he would be appearing in the The Gallows Pole - directed by Shane Meadows who made the multi-award-winning This is England.
Filming begins in September and Perkins hoped to have his driving ban lifted to avoid paying a driver to get him to and from shoots.
The 35-year-old said since his conviction in 2019 he had "turned his life around" with the help of a life coach and had started his own car mechanic business.
However – despite being impressed with Perkins’ efforts – Judge Jonathan Taaffe denied the soon-to-be actor's application to have the ban lifted.
Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court heard Perkins was disqualified from driving for three years following his second drink or drug-driving conviction in April 2019.
This week he appeared in court to apply for it to be cut short.
Read More
Addressing the judge Perkins, formerly of Dronfield, said: "I feel really proud of myself to have landed a role in a Shane Meadows BBC drama which starts filming in September.
"It’s called The Gallows Pole and without my licence I will have to pay someone to take me to filming when it begins in September."
Judge Taaffe asked: "What role will you be playing?"
Perkins, now of Ridge Road, Marsh Lane, replied: "A leading role."
The defendant also told Judge Taaffe there were “no excuses” for what he had done – adding: “I made two massive mistakes - I had been drinking and taking cocaine.
"I massively regret what I did but since then I have more than turned my life around.
"I have taken on a life coach, only have the occasional drink and have stopped taking drugs.
"I have started my own business as a car mechanic and the ban makes it difficult to road test vehicles and so I rely on my father to do that for me."
After considering the application the judge told Perkins, formerly of Wreakes Lane: "I am pleased you have turned your life around and you are to be congratulated for that.
"It is also commendable that you have realised the error of your ways but I regret to say I take the view the ban should not be lifted.
"Unless there are truly exceptional circumstances as a matter of public policy the three years should be done in full.
"The message has to be sent out that if you drink-drive or drug-drive on more than one occasion the mandatory disqualification will be three years."
Shane Meadows - who shot to fame with films such as This is England, Dead Man's Shoes and once Upon a Time in the Midlands - is to make his first ever drama for the BBC with a series adaptation of Benjamin Myers’ historical novel The Gallows Pole.
The series will be based on the 2017 novel of the same name - which fictionalises the true story of 18th century ironworker David Hartley and the Cragg Vale Coiners.