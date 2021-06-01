40 new jobs as expanding business bids to open near Chesterfield town centre

Bosses at Kimberley – The Caravan & Motorhome People have bought a 1.6-hectare site in Holbeck Close, Chesterfield, which once housed Multiplex Engineering but has been empty since January.

A planning application to transform the derelict site into the sales centre, with offices and servicing workshops, was submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council in April.

An artist's impression of the plans for a new motorhome sales centre in Chesterfield.

If successful, Kimberley hopes to have the new branch up and running by late summer 2021 – eventually growing to display about 150 vehicles.

Chris Lowe, director at Kimberley, said: “We are delighted to have acquired a new site in Chesterfield, where we have plans to open our third branch this summer.

"The business was set up four decades ago on a small plot of land in Nottinghamshire, so seeing it grow into one of the largest leisure vehicles dealers in the UK is a really proud moment.

"The site has been empty for more than five months, so we are thrilled to be able to bring it back into productive use and generate employment opportunities along the way.

“We already have a lot of customers in North Derbyshire and South Yorkshire, so the Chesterfield branch will allow us to offer them a more convenient level of service.

"The site is well located on the edge of the Peak District, and is just 30 minutes from Sheffield and Chatsworth House in the Derbyshire Dales and 40 minutes from Doncaster – areas where we know there is a lot of interest in caravans and motorhome ownership.”

The proposed centre would create up to 35 full-time jobs, as well as five part-time roles.

Chris added: “Going from initial interest to completion on the purchase has taken about 12 months.

"We identified this site due to its size, which will enable us to offer a good choice of caravans and motorhomes and display a strong selection of pre-owned and new vehicles, as well our exclusive models.”

The sale comes as sales of caravans and motorhomes continue to surge due to more families opting for staycations because of the travel restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.