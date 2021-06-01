Derbyshire farm shop debuts 'new look' as it reopens following rebranding
A popular, family run farm shop in Derbyshire has unveiled its new menu, redecorated cafe and signage as it welcomed back customers inside for the first time in months.
Old family photos are now hung on the walls inside the cafe in Belper-based Croots as the business opted for a ‘fresh’ new look as part of its rebranding.
The images aim to reflect the history behind the Duffield farm shop as visitors enjoy food and drink inside the store which is run by Kay Croot, whose family have farmed at Farnah House Farm since the 1960s, and her husband Steve.
Croots, which also features a butchery, deli and cheese counter, first opened for business 13 years ago.
The family-run firm is excited for customers to take a step back inside the new and improved farm shop cafe which has been spruced up with a new menu, logo and sign – as the premises reopened following the easing of lockdown restrictions.
Owner Kay said: “We’ve gradually been introducing the new look of Croots Farm Shop over the past few months, starting with a new website.
“We’ve been serving our shop customers throughout the pandemic, offering a variety of ways to shop including click and collect, but we’re thrilled that we can now invite our customers to enjoy our refurbished café.
"We love the new look and hope our customers do too.”
As part of the improved food offering, customers can also enjoy old favourites such as their homemade breakfasts and afternoon teas as well as new salads, quiches and loaded jacket potato skins.